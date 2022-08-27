GPD: 2 men no longer suspects in double homicide

Two men previously sought by police for questioning in relation to a double homicide investigation are no longer suspects, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

On Aug. 18, GPD issued a wanted person flyer for Donicio Angui, 43, and Toshy Salvador, 21, for questioning in the investigation of a double homicide that occurred in Chalan Arendo, Yigo.

Since the release of the flyer, police have found and interviewed Angui and Salvador.

Their interviews were "crucial to the investigation," said Savella, who added the investigation remains open.

In addition, Salvador messaged The Guam Daily Post on Facebook saying "We are not murderers."

The two men were suspected of shooting Dong Yi Wang, 43, and Ba-hung Dung Nguyen, 24, at a farm area along Chalan Arendo in Yigo on July 22.

Sources confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that the ranch belongs to a Vietnamese farmer. The sources said two workers had gotten into an argument before they shot each other.

Angui

Savella further confirmed in a press release that Angui had an active warrant and an open case and was arrested on suspicion of using a stolen credit card.

Angui was charged Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam in connection to the stolen credit card. He is accused of charging $340 to the card in January, court documents state.

He was charged with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of a credit card as misdemeanors.

Angui remains held at the Department of Corrections.