GPD: 55-year-old man died from injuries sustained in Wednesday night crash

The Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division was activated to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Route 16 Army Drive, Harmon.

Preliminary police reports suggest that a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling north in the middle lane by JC Marketing, when another vehicle encroached into the lane, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The operator of the Elantra took evasive action, which caused the Elantra to run off the roadway and collided with a concrete utility pole.

As a result of the crash, the 55 -year-old male operator was transported to Guam Regional Medical City and later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased by attending physicians, Tapao states. The two passengers were transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment and care.

This case is ongoing, he adds.