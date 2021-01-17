The Guam Police Department is investigating the kidnapping of a 9-year-old boy this morning in Mangilao.

The boy was taken by an unknown man in front of his mother's home on Matsumiya Street around 6 a.m. Sunday, said Police chief Steve Ignacio.

The child was later found by a passerby who dropped the child off to the father's home and then was taken to Central Precinct Command where a kidnapping complaint was filed.

Preliminary reports indicate that the child was safe with no injuries noted.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division was activated to look into the case, and Ignacio confirmed interviews were being conducted on Sunday evening.

Sgt. I Paul S.N. Tapao, in a statement Sunday evening, stated: "Detectives from GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating a reported kidnapping of a 9-year-old boy in Matsumiya Street, Mangilao, which occurred around 6:00 a.m. this morning, GPD stated."

"Preliminary reports indicated that the child is safe, with no injuries noted. This case is developing," according to GPD.

No other information was released.

(Daily Post Staff)