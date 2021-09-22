The Guam Police Department is working to increase manpower as well as acquire new equipment to adequately protect and serve the island.

Twenty-four new patrol vehicles were on display during a ceremony held at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex at Adelup on Tuesday morning.

"This administration has made a commitment to improving public safety by hiring more police officers. But we all understand that with the hiring of officers, you need the collateral equipment that comes with it," said Police Chief Stephen Ignacio. "This is monumental. I have not seen this many cars at one time added to our fleet of vehicles. And it couldn't have come at a better time, to say the least. I've heard the stories at some of our precincts, like the lack of vehicles. Dededo Precinct I think was down to three cars last week. So this means a lot more officers out on the road to get into our villages, visit our citizens and make sure that we provide them the peace of mind and security to feel safe in their homes."

The Department of Public Works Office of Highway Safety also participated in Tuesday's ceremony.

'Essential front-liners'

"This is really a momentous moment," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "We need to make sure they have the resources to do their jobs. The front-liners have protected us and have saved many lives out there as a result of their quick response, and their education and community outreach and working together. Police officers are one of the most essential front-liners out there. You guys don't know what you are getting called to and concerned about your safety and protection."

The governor said her goal is to get more officers on the force – enough to ensure every patrol car has at least two officers at a time.

"I don't want to be stopped by a car of this model," she said jokingly, referring to the new Dodge Chargers. "But if I do, then you are doing your job. Please maintain our cars so they can last a long time."