GPD administrative offices, armory closed following an unspecified threat

The Guam Police Department has closed its Administrative Services Bureau because of a threat made against a tenant at its location in the former Hakubotan building in Tamuning.

Police Chief Stephen C. Ignacio was made aware of the threat the Hakubutan building, and out of caution, Ignacio ordered the closure of GPD's Administration Services Bureau that occupies the Hakubutan Building, stated police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

GPD'S Armory Division and Recreational Boating and Safety will also remain closed until investigators can determine the credibility of the threat or locate the person responsible, Tapao stated.

GPD will continue to keep everyone posted, Tapao stated.