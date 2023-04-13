GPD: 'All clear' determination following another threat found at St. Anthony

Police have found no credibility to another threat found on campus at St. Anthony Catholic School - the third over several weeks - after about an hour-long search Thursday morning.

According to statements released by Officer Beryln Savella, spokesperson for the Guam Police Department, authorities were first alerted to a terroristic conduct complaint at the Tamuning school around 10:20 a.m.

Responding units began an assessment and sweep of the school grounds “to ensure the safety of the students and faculty members and community surrounding,” Savella told local reporters.

About half an hour later, Savella stressed the incident did not involve an active shooter.

“We have established the following: a note was found by a staff member, (who was) concerned for the safety of the students and members,” she said.

Officers finished their precautionary sweep of the campus gave the “all clear” at 11:33 a.m., Savella said. Cars were observed lining up to pick up students from the school soon after.

The Archdiocese of Agana spokesperson Tony Diaz about an hour after the school was cleared issued a statement that the school was placed in lockdown but no act of violence occurred.

"No actual incident of violence has occurred and no weapon has been found," Diaz stated in an email before attaching a message from the school's admin that students will be released at 12:30 p.m.

St. Anthony School's administration also indicated more information will be released this afternoon.