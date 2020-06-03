The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division will be conducting checkpoints this weekend as part of the "Drive Sober Get Pulled Over" campaign. The driving while intoxicated checkpoints will be from 6 p.m. Friday, June 5, to 6 a.m. Saturday June 6.

The checkpoints will be located at:

• Route 1 Marine Corps Drive Hagåtña to Dededo

• Route 16 Army Drive Barrigada to Harmon

• Route 8 Purple Heart Memorial Highway Maite to Barrigada

• Route 10 Vietnam Veterans Highway Barrigada to Mangilao

• Route 14 Chalan San Vitores Tumon

Motorists are asked to please proceed with caution and expect delays while entering a DWI Checkpoint as officers will be situated along the roadway.

The Guam Police Department reminds the community to please designate a responsible sober driver.