The Guam Police Department is asking all those filing hard copy claims for the All Rise Act to follow the below traffic guidelines.

• Entry into Department of Revenue and Taxation will only be permitted through the north entrance fronting Route 16 Army Drive.

• The outer northbound lane on Route 16 has been designated as the line for entry into DRT.

• Overflow traffic should the line extend onto the Tri-intersection (Rt. 10, 16 and 8) will be the outer lane of Route 10, Vietnam Memorial Highway.

• Access for DRT other than the All Rise Act will be permitted through the intersection by DRT.

• Motorists should expect delays while traveling on Route 16 Army Drive.

Today is the first day for residents to file the All RISE applications. People started lining up last night to ensure they were able to submit their forms at DRT in Barrigada.

Forms also are being accepted at mayors' offices. In Agat, there's barely a line though staffers are set up and waiting.