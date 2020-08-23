GPD: Anyone caught at any public parks or beaches for any reason may be arrested, prosecuted

Residents could face criminal charges if they are caught at local beaches or parks "for any reason" according to a press release from the Guam Police Department.

Pursuant to the Governor of Guam’s Executive Order 2020-28, all Government of Guam parks and beaches shall be closed to all activities, states a press release from GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

"Anyone caught at any public parks or beaches for any reason may be arrested and prosecuted for Criminal Trespass," the press release states.

According to Tapao, GPD "will work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Office of the Attorney General to assure compliance through the duration of the 'Stay-at Home' Executive Order."

"It is all of our responsibility to do our part to stop the spread of COVI-19 within the community by adhering to the “Stay-at-Home” Order, refrain from any social gatherings, wear a facemask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently," the press release states.