GPD arrest 19-year-old for what's alleged to be multiple burglaries in Tamuning

Officers assigned to the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command were notified that a victim to burglary from Perezville, Tamuning, was able to use a “Find my device” tracker on a Mac Book stolen from a residence to a house in the Jonestown area of Tamuning.

Criminal Investigations Section personnel were activated and executed a search warrant, according to acting spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella. As a result of the execution of the search warrant, items reported to have been stolen were located and seized as evidence pertaining to the burglary cases in Dungcaville, Perezville, and Jonestown areas.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Jeremiah J. Pereda, a Guamanian, arrested for multiple burglary offenses. Pereda was processed, booked, and confined at the Department of Corrections.