GPD arrests 3 of its own employees for allegedly drinking, driving while impaired

The Guam Police Department on Wednesday confirmed three of its employees were arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. One of the three is a police officer.

"On June 24, 2021, Chief Stephen Ignacio was made aware of an incident surrounding three Guam Police Department employees. One of the individuals in question is a sworn police officer," according to a GPD statement.

"Through the course of the investigation and while looking into the conduct of the employees, it was learned that all three employees had consumed alcohol throughout the night and were in control of a vehicle," the GPD statement added.

The following individuals were arrested, according to GPD:

• 26- year- old Rachelle Marie Bockman. She was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired.

• 30-year-old Rhea Renee Sanchez. She was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired.

• 28-year-old Corina Irene Taitano Paulino. She was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired.

GPD did not state who among the three is a police officer.

All three individuals were subsequently booked and released at the advice of the Guam Office of the Attorney General, according to GPD.

Although this case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution, this case remains active with GPD as an administrative investigation has been launched, GPD stated.