A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing an employee of Elite Bakery in Tamuning armed with a knife.

Officers assigned to the Tumon Precinct Command responded to the bakery around 5 p.m.

Preliminary reports suggest that a man armed with a knife, entered the store and demanded money, said GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

"The armed suspect quickly fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash," said Tapao.

As responding officers were enroute to the scene, they were informed by an unknown passerby that the suspect was seen running in Espiritu St.

Both officers assigned to the Tumon Precinct Command and SWAT, pursued the suspect on foot and were able to apprehend him by Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning.

Officers later arrested Kevin Michael Jackson Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with robbery as a second degree felony, terrorizing, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, terrorizing, and theft of property.