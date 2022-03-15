A police officer trainee with the Guam Police Department unexpectedly found himself arrested after he reported to dispatch that a shirtless man was stopping cars along Route 4 at the Ylig bridge in Yona over the weekend.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The police trainee was identified in arrest records as Jacob Christopher Perez.

The shirtless man was identified in arrest records as Anthony Ogo Lizama Jr. - who was released from custody just days prior for a separate case. He was previously charged with criminal mischief to a motor vehicle, assault, and resisting arrest.

Perez allegedly told officers that he called police dispatch after he saw Lizama blocking cars on the southbound lane, adding that he told Lizama to get off the road.

He said while pulled over, Lizama threw a can of beer at his car, records state.

Perez left the area but then alleged that Lizama followed him and continued to harass him. A witness then had to calm Lizama and removed him from the area, police reports state.

Lizama was taken to the Southern Precinct Command where he was arrested. Reports, however, do not indicate if any charges were filed against him.

But, while at the precinct, Lizama decided to file a harassment complaint against the police officer trainee.

Authorities questioned Perez who confirmed he asked Lizama “nicely” to get off the road, reports state.

Lizama alleged Perez was rude and told him to “get the f*** off the road.”

Perez told police he was on the phone with dispatch reporting the incident while pulled over on the grass, when Lizama allegedly threw a can at his vehicle.

Perez said he drove off toward Chalan Seminariu when Lizama followed him, adding that he grabbed his baton from his duty belt before he got into an argument with Lizama, police records state.

A witness allegedly told officers that Perez had identified himself as an off-duty police officer.

Perez allegedly told the officer that he believed he identified himself as a police officer trainee, but later admitted he was stressed and may have “accidentally” said he was a police officer.

Perez declined to speak any further before he was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a public officer, parking on the travel portion of a roadway, and harassment.

Both Lizama and Perez have been released from custody.

The Guam Daily Post confirmed the official badges given to police officer trainees states “this acknowledges that the bearer of this ID is a sworn officer of the Guam Police Department.”

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio was unable to respond to a request for comment.