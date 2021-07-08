Troy Ryan Damian, 32, has been arrested on murder, aggravated assault and other allegations related to the death of Michael Castro.

The Guam Police Department arrested Damian on Thursday. GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division has been investigating the circumstances leading to Castro's death.

According to a press release, Damian was arrested on the following offenses:

• Murder

• Aggravated assault

• Use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony

• Reckless conduct

• Discharge of a firearm

• Conspiracy

• Guilt established by complicity

Damian was booked and is confined at the Department of Corrections, the press release states.

GPD has forwarded the case to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution, however, the investigation continues.