Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a 22-year-old woman who has been missing since July 2.

Archenin Kathleen Mwarepue has brown eyes and black hair. She stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds.

According to police, she was last seen on July 2 near Papaya Lane in Malojloj, wearing a black shirt with camouflage sweatpants.

“Her family is deeply concerned for her welfare and initiated a report on July 4. Southern Precinct officers have been in contact with Ms. Mwarepue’s family for her return. As of July 7, Ms. Mwarepue has not returned,” a release from GPD sated.

Her family has taken to social media to appeal for help. A missing persons flyer made by the family indicated that Mwarepue was last seen walking from Malojloj Wells bus stop at around 3 a.m.

Police ask that anyone with information about Mwarepue’s whereabouts come forward and assist in the investigation. They also ask that the community spread the word of her disappearance in hopes of increasing the chances of her return.

If you know or have seen someone who fits the description of Mwarepue, contact GPD at 671-475-8615.