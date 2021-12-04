GPD aware of viral video involving cop

Cell phone video that shows at least a handful of people arguing in a Dededo neighborhood while one man was apparently armed with what appeared to be a rifle has been turned over to the Office of the Attorney General.

The video was circulated Thursday on social media.

Neighbors recorded yelling profanities before one man appears to bring out a weapon out from a residence and point it at the others standing in his driveway.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio confirms the recording was given to independent investigators at the AG’s Office, adding that an internal affairs investigation is underway.

The Guam Daily Post confirmed the incident happened earlier this week, and that the man seen holding the firearm in the video is Guam Police Department Lt. Jojo Garcia. It’s believed that Garcia was on his property at the time.

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear why the neighbors were arguing.

Ignacio said Garcia remains on duty.

The AG confirmed earlier this week that two separate incidents involving police officers are under investigation to determine whether a crime or crimes were committed.

One of the investigations involves a terrorizing complaint filed against Maj. Manny Chong, acting police commander. He remains on duty as well.

The other investigation involves a police lieutenant being investigated separately on suspicion of unbecoming conduct for allegedly yelling profanities at a couple and pointing a firearm toward patrol officers and other residents in Dededo on Nov. 11.