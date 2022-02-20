GPD, Behavioral Health to start warm handoff in March

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has been working on a "warm handoff" pilot program, in collaboration with the Guam Police Department and the peer support nonprofit group Toghe Inc., since last fall.

The standard operating procedures for the program are in the final stages of review and are expected to be implemented in March, according to GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola.

"Warm handoff is happening. We're doing a pilot program as we speak. A few times we tried it out. It works," Arriola told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.

A warm handoff is essentially a transfer and acceptance of a client for care.

Arriola said approximately 90% of about 100 monthly admissions were voluntary. Medical clearance is needed for admission to GBHWC. For these clients, who willingly seek help, GBHWC believes GPD shouldn't have to wait until the client is medically cleared, Arriola said.

"With the warm handoff of those community members, GPD might pick them up but they're not court ordered. They just had a disturbance, maybe at their home. And they've agreed to come to Guam Behavioral Health for some services ... All GPD does is drive them and do a warm handoff with our warm-handoff program. Once it is determined that they meet the admission requirement, they do the warm handoff and GPD is out on the streets. Toghe will go and be with them at (Guam Memorial Hospital) ... talk to them, de-escalate," Arriola said.

The remaining 10%

Right now, anyone can bring another person to GBHWC or a hospital emergency room for examination by qualified mental health professionals.

A peace officer may also do so if they have probable cause to believe a person is a danger to themselves or others, or is gravely disabled due to mental illness, and only a peace officer can use reasonable force to restrain and detain the person in need of evaluation. But when they do this, the officer must remain until the examination is completed and the person is accepted for involuntary hospitalization.

Bill 238-36 would allow peace officers to contact a "peer support volunteer" to monitor individuals undergoing a mental health examination instead of having to remain with them if the officer has probable cause to believe the individual is not a danger to themselves or others, or is not gravely disabled because of mental illness, and is compliant.

A hearing on Bill 238 was held in early February. GBHWC didn’t attend but Arriola, who said the bill isn’t necessary for the program, submitted written testimony last week.

"The 'warm handoff program' will eliminate at least 90% of police officers' time in emergency rooms ... We all agree that GPD should be out on the streets as quickly as possible to catch real criminals rather than accompanying GBHWC clients that require medical clearances before actual admission to GBHWC (Adult Inpatient Unit) for stabilization," her testimony stated.

The program is not contingent on Bill 238, Arriola told the Post.

The concern falls on people under a court order and 72-hour holds. Bill 238 as written places a burden on police, who do not have the training to determine if a person needs mental health services, Arriola said.

She recommended several changes to the bill. One of them is to utilize a "qualified mental health professional" instead of a peer support volunteer.

Arriola also added language that would specify that only a peace officer certified in mental health first aid and is a certified crisis intervention team member can, in consultation with a qualified mental health professional, determine probable cause to believe an individual is not a danger to themselves or others, or is not gravely disabled because of mental illness.

"The recommendations offered speaks toward the remaining 10% (72-hour holds) that would still require peace officer attendance," Arriola wrote in her testimony.