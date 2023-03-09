GPD: Bicyclist dies from auto collision

A bicyclist who was in critical condition after being hit by a car last month was pronounced dead Sunday.

On Feb. 15 on Route 16 in Barrigada near the U.S. Postal Service post office, a car struck the bicyclist. The man was rushed to the hospital and, at the time, was in critical unstable condition, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella.

The bicyclist was identified as 42-year-old Jeffry Ignacio, of Yona. Almost three weeks after the crash, on Sunday, Ignacio “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” said Savella, after investigators with GPD's Highway Patrol Division received the information.

Ignacio is the island's fifth traffic-related death of the year.

On the day of the collision, according to Post files, patrol units with GPD responded to a serious traffic crash on Route 16 by the Guam Main Facility post office in Barrigada. The victim was later transported to Guam Regional Medical City.

At the time, the bicyclist had yet to be identified, but Savella stated he was traveling on the outer northbound lane when “the operator of a Mitsubishi Lancer, traveling directly behind the bicyclist, collided with the rear tire of the bicycle.”

“The operator of the Lancer came to a controlled stop on the northbound shoulder of Route 15, north of GMF,” Savella added.

Weekend accident

On Sunday, the same day Ignacio was confirmed to have died as a result of the traffic collision, Savella said that both the northbound and southbound lanes between the post office and the National Guard Reserve Center were closed due to a serious traffic accident.

Savella made the announcement, at 9:05 a.m., that investigations were underway while the road was closed. She later stated lanes were open as of 9:22 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, Savella confirmed with The Guam Daily Post the accident was a two-car collision that was not fatal.

She added, however, one individual was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and was military personnel, but could not confirm additional details such as age or gender.