Police located the decomposed remains of a woman officials say match the description of 22-year-old Archenin Mwarepue, who has been missing since July 2.

On July 4, the family members reported Mwarepue missing after she was last seen two days before near Papaya Lane in Malojloj, wearing a black shirt with camouflage sweatpants.

After Mwarepue hadn't returned by July 7, both Mwarepue's family members and GPD took to social media to appeal for help with a missing person flyer, which reported she was last seen walking from the Malojloj Wells bus stop at 3 a.m. July 2.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division conducted interviews, met with village residents, reviewed available camera footage and searched the jungle lines near Mwarepue's residence, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said in a news release, which stated the sweep extended into Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, GPD officers, detectives and special operations personnel, along with the Guam Fire Department, "extended the search deep within the jungle lines, highway, village roadways and cliff lines along Malojloj," Savella said.

A drone aerial search also was conducted along the Malojloj cliff line.

"The aerial search led investigators to an area of interest in which they located the decomposed remains of a person matching the description of Ms. Mwarepue," Savella stated.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Savella, who couldn't confirm whether foul play was suspected or involved.