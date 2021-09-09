GPD captain suspended in accidental gun discharge

A Guam Police Department captain was suspended from duty after an internal affairs investigation concluded that he accidentally fired his duty weapon inside the offices at the police headquarters in Tiyan.

The incident was reported on July 1.

The Guam Daily Post has confirmed the police captain had to turn in his gun and badge and was suspended for two weeks.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio declined to comment calling it a personnel matter.

Ignacio previously said that the shooting resulted in unspecified damage to government property.

The police captain, who has not been publicly identified, was not placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Ignacio said he has the discretion whether to place and officer on leave when a gun is discharged.

The police captain’s firearm was initially taken from him to allow investigators to run ballistics tests.

The chief said, generally, officers are supposed to clear their weapons prior to entering a building. A clearing barrel is set up on the first floor in front of the GPD Headquarters building.