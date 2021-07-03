A Guam Police Department captain is being investigated after he accidentally fired his duty weapon inside the offices at the police headquarters in Tiyan on Thursday.

Details of the incident have not yet been released.

No injuries were reported.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed the incident resulted in unspecified damage to government property, adding that an internal affairs investigation is underway.

“I am aware that there was a discharge of a firearm, and it is under investigation,” said Ignacio, who also confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that the police captain remains on the job.

He said his decision to place an officer on leave is determined on a case-by-case basis.

“I did check with our internal affairs and was told it is up to the discretion of the chief whether or not to place an officer on administrative leave when a gun is discharged," Ignacio said. "We’ve had multiple discharges at the precincts in the past. I don’t believe that each and every officer in each instance was placed on administrative leave. Not right away. It depends on the outcome of the investigation as we move along.”

Investigators have since taken photos of the damage and confiscated the police captain’s firearm to run ballistics tests.

“We look at what caused the discharge of a firearm, and we look at the regulations to make sure that they are in compliance,” he said.

When asked if officers are generally supposed to clear their weapons prior to entering the building, he said. “In general, yes. There are rules and regulations in place as to where you clear your firearm and how you clear your firearm. When we do our annual firearms qualifications, we don’t just go out and shoot, we go through the rules and remind officers and teach them how to properly clear a firearm and how to properly secure a firearm in a building, a car or wherever they have it with them.”