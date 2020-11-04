GPD Chief confirms 4 officers on admin leave following Tuesday night fatal shooting

Four Guam Police Department officers are on administrative leave following a shooting incident that led to the death of one man.

On Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. officers from the Tumon, Tamuning precinct officers responded to a follow-up investigation relative to a theft complaint at an apartment complex on Benito Street in Tamuning, said Chief Stephen Ignacio during a press briefing.

The officers noticed a blue sedan, with two occupants, parked at the complex, he said. They ran a check on the vehicle and discovered it had been reported stolen.

When officers approached the vehicle, the car accelerated striking a marked patrol car and another vehicle within the parking lot.

"Officers then engaged by discharging their firearm, in which the male operator and the female passenger were wounded," the chief stated.

The female passenger was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment and care.

The chief couldn't confirm the type of injuries or the extent of the woman's injuries.

The male operator was pronounced diseased by attending physicians, he said.

Ignacio confirmed that four officers were on site but said it was early on in the investigation and couldn’t confirm if all four had discharged their weapons or how many shots were fired.

He said he believes one officer was injured but it was minor and the officer didn’t require medical attention.

"In the interest of transparency and the integrity of the investigation, I have reached out to the Office of the Attorney General, Guam Customs and Quarantine, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations to assist with both the criminal and administrative investigations," he said. "All the officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation moving forward."

The maximum number of days they can be placed on leave is 20 days, Ignacio said. He added that they have 90 days to conduct the internal investigation.

Two internal affairs Customs officers will assist with the investigation.