GPD Chief: No officers being investigated over court records

Stephen Ignacio, chief of the Guam Police Department, confirmed the FBI is not conducting criminal investigations into any current police officers named in recently unsealed federal court records.

Ignacio did disclose, however, an administrative review has begun on the matter.

On Thursday afternoon at GPD Headquarters in Tiyan, Ignacio held a press conference regarding records unsealed in the District Court of Guam that were related to a yearslong drug investigation into retired police officer John "Boom" Mantanona.

John Mantanona is currently awaiting trial in the federal court on charges related to jury tampering and a drug conspiracy. The unsealed records name several GPD personnel, including John Mantanona's cousin, Kenneth D. Mantanona, who at the time was the chief of the Criminal Investigation Division and was responsible for overseeing the Mandaña Drug Task Force.

Ignacio announced at the press conference that the department started an internal review in response to the records being made available to the public.

"Due to the amount of time that has lapsed, we're looking at over six years ago, and the amount of people we anticipate may need to be interviewed, I've gone and reassigned an officer temporarily to the Internal Affairs Section to assist," said Ignacio who explained the Internal Affairs Section normally consists of two investigators.

"Their job is to determine if there's any administrative wrongdoing committed by the officers involved in the investigation," Ignacio said before adding that under the rules of the Civil Service Commission, the department has 90 days to complete the review.

Ignacio said the IA work is in the early stages, however, he was able to confirm to the media that none of the officers named in the unsealed records who are still employed by GPD are being investigated criminally by the FBI.

"They have assured me in the context of this document and this investigation, any of the officers outside of the retired captain and the retired officer, the two Mantanonas, there are no criminal matters they are investigating regarding any of the current police officers named," said Ignacio, who also said he spoke with FBI personnel in both Guam and Honolulu, Hawaii.

'Absolutely nonsense'

This group includes Capt. Kim Santos, who was named and alleged to have assisted John Mantanona in obtaining "sensitive law enforcement information."

According to Post files, John Mantanona requested by text police records for two individuals, and Santos responded by asking for the pair's social Social Security numbers. After John Mantanona provided the numbers, Santos instructed him to pick up documents at GPD's records section.

The Guam Daily Post asked Ignacio at the press conference about Santos' alleged actions, taking into consideration that asking an officer for a police clearance, for example, is not unusual.

Ignacio confirmed it is "common practice," but there are procedures that need to be followed, which is what the internal investigation will determine.

"I think what happened here is the agent from the FBI took the request for police clearance and put it into context that sensitive law enforcement information was being released," said Ignacio, who confirmed Santos remains a captain at GPD and is in charge of the department's Auxiliary Services Division.

"I'm not going to put anybody on leave for something that happened six years ago. It's absolutely nonsense," Ignacio said.

In regard to Kenneth Mantanona, who retired from GPD in 2019, Ignacio could not confirm if there is a criminal investigation being done by the FBI following the unsealing of the records.

U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson previously told The Guam Daily Post the prosecution "can neither confirm or deny any other investigations" related to the cases.

Kenneth Mantanona, while in charge of the government's anti-drug Mandaña Task Force, was alleged to have assisted John Mantanona in ensuring certain drug traffickers stay undetected by law enforcement, Post files state.

Corruption

Ignacio also took the time to send a message to the community that any reports of police corruption will be investigated

"If you feel there's any wrongdoing, whether it's criminal or administrative, then there are avenues and venues for you to make that be known to the Guam Police Department," the chief said before clarifying that residents can remain anonymous when calling either Guam Crime Stoppers or GPD's dispatch lines.

As far as possible corruption currently at GPD, Ignacio said he does not believe there is any.

"I believe there are a lot of hardworking police officers that come in day in and day out, do their job with pride, ... they work for not a lot of money, but, man, their dedication to the community is something that I'm very proud of."