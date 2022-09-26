GPD Chief recognizes 'uptick' in robberies, shares advice

In light of the Guam Police Department arresting three people connected to seven robberies over the past month, Police Chief Stephen Igancio admits he is seeing a rise in theft-related crimes.

"We have seen an uptick, but we also have seen a very fast response from the investigations in the Guam Police Department in both from the patrol level alongside our criminal investigators to make sure we bring closure," Ignacio said Friday at a press conference at GPD's Tiyan headquarters.

Ignacio's comments came after police announced three men were arrested this week on suspicion of committing several robberies during the past month.

Bob Jessy Quinata was the first to be arrested Sept. 19, after he reportedly robbed two Hågat gas stations. However, once he was detained, investigators discovered he was a suspect in the robbery of a Yigo Shell gas station and Quinata told officers Brandon Flores was involved, Ignacio said at the press conference.

Then, while Quinata was facing felony robbery charges, police began looking for Flores, who, according to Quinata, planned the Shell robbery but also robbed Hills Market three days later. Quinata said he was the driver in both incidents, charging documents state.

After releasing a wanted flier for Flores earlier this week, police found him Thursday driving a car near the Hemlani Apartments in Harmon, accompanied by a co-defendant, a man known to law enforcement and the judicial system as Javick Chutaro, Ignacio said.

Meth-related

Meth was then found in the car, Ignacio said, adding that meth has been a factor in the rise of robberies.

"What we're seeing with these people that were arrested is methamphetamine, and so whether they're doing this because they have an addiction to meth or they need to support their habit, it's no secret that we do have a problem we're trying to address, which is importation of meth and the distribution on island," Ignacio said before addressing the drug trade on the dark web.

"Not that I'm aware of for any drug trading online," he said in reference to a presentation at the Pacific Judicial Conference in which speaker Paul Hemesath described dark web drug deals being easier than "back alley."

"We do have numerous officers in various task forces with the federal government, so we continue to monitor those activities on the dark web as well," Ignacio added.

GPD assessment

Apart from the Yigo Shell gas station and Hills Market robberies, Chutaro faces six counts of second-degree robbery as second-degree felonies.

In most of those incidents, which included game rooms and convenience stores between Sept. 15 and Thursday, Chutaro brandished a gun and demanded cash from the businesses, charging documents state.

In addition to discussing the meth problem, Ignacio took the time to give advice to business owners in an attempt to prevent future incidents.

"One of the things that we offer is that we can come to your business and do an assessment to determine things that you can do to make your business safe or anything, from where to position your surveillance cameras," Ignacio said of GPD's Auxiliary Services Division.

"A lot of businesses here like to put a lot of advertisement stickers on their front doors so you can't see in and people can't see out, so that's one of the tips we tell them is to remove all the stickers ... so you can see who's coming in," Ignacio said.

"If people are trying to come in but they see a robbery is taking place they call it in to the police," he added.

Sentence

Earlier this year, Eddie Addy, who was arrested in connection to a string of robberies, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing Number One Market in Tamuning at gunpoint and stealing about $500 and a pack of cigarettes, according to Post files.

Despite Addy using an airsoft gun in the robberies, Judge Vernon Perez described the crime as "grave and serious in nature."

“For every store owner who has employees that sit behind a register to allow you to get whatever you want or need in exchange for money, the fear that they may be the victim of a crime like this, to have a gun pointed to their chest is tremendous. This is not something where you picked up a stick and hit someone … this is you walking into an establishment with a pistol in hand and you pointed it not to one person but to two people. They need to feel safe," Perez said at Addy's sentencing hearing in July.