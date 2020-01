The Guam Fire Department is battling a large grass fire along Agat/Umatac road.

Due to limited visibility from heavy smoke from the fire and emergency personnel and equipment working, GPD has closed the roadway, according to Guam Fire Department spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

"As soon as it is safe for residents and our responders, the road will be reopened," Reilly stated. "Motorists can expect delays and heavy traffic. Alternate routes are highly suggested."