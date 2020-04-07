The Guam Police Department has deployed an omni presence within the community by utilizing traffic enforcement and will begin conducting checkpoints looking for those driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said DWI checkpoints will begin on April 9 through April 30.

Officers will be conducting the checkpoints on major roadways including:

-Route 1 Marine Corps Drive, from Dededo to Hagatna

-Route 16 Army Drive, from Harmon to Barrigada

-Route 10 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway, from Barrigada to Chalan Pago

-Route 4 Chalan Kanton Tasi, from Hagatna to Chalan Pago

-Route 14 Chalan San Vitores Tumon

Tapao said motorists are advised to expect delays while going though a designated checkpoint and are asked to proceed with caution as officers will be situated along the roadway.

The police department did not specify the times they would be conducting the DWI checkpoints. Typically this type of enforcement is conducted between the evening and early morning hours when people have been out drinking.

Tapao said the checkpoints are in response to the recent fatal crashes that have been occurring on the island.

There have been seven recorded traffic-related fatalities this year. Police are still waiting on autopsies to be conducted on several of the recent cases to determine if alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were factors.

The governor's executive orders have closed all non-essential businesses and prohibited the public consumption of alcohol. Leon Guerrero also ordered that residents hold no public or private functions.