The Guam Police Department announced that it will be enforcing curfew laws for minors.

The laws have been in place but GPD is reminding the public with the governor's recent emergency declaration due to COVID-19 cases on Guam and the advice for people to practice social distancing.

According to the law, residents can be charged a $500 fine if their children break curfew hours.

"All parents or legal guardians are still responsible for all the actions of their minor kids," said. Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

A minor is defined as anyone under the age of 17.

Curfew hours are:

• 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. for the evenings of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday; and

• 12:01 a.m. - 6 a.m., on the early morning hours of Saturday or Sunday.

Tapao said the law states a minor commits an offense if he or she remains in any public place or on the premises of any establishment on Guam during the curfew hours.

He noted that the law states the "parent or guardian of a minor commits an offense if he or she knowingly permits, or by insufficient control allows, the minor to remain in any public place or on the premises of any establishment on Guam during curfew hours."

Additionally, the owner, operator, or any employee of an establishment commits an offense if he or she knowingly allows a minor to remain upon the premises of the establishment during curfew hours, the law states.

The law also notes the penalty:

A person who violates a provision of this chapter is guilty of a separate offense for each day or part of a day during which the violation is committed, continued, or permitted. Each offense, upon conviction, is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.