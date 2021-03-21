Following an investigation into four Guam Police Department officers, the chief of police said their actions, which led to the shooting death of Xavier Tedtaotao, were “justified.”

On Saturday morning, GPD held a press conference to announce the results of the months-long administrative investigation conducted with the assistance of the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

"We find that the actions of the four police officers in their response was justified,” Police Chief Stephen Ignacio stated.

The news comes after a Superior Court grand jury decided there wasn't enough evidence to press criminal charges against one of the four officers, who fired 31 out of the 45 shots on Nov. 3, 2020.

The Office of the Attorney General presented the case before the grand jury, characterizing the number of shots fired by the officer as "excessive."

During the press conference, Ignacio stated that the suspect ignored continued calls from officers to surrender and instead "recklessly drove the Lancer in a small confined area of the lodge."

"The police officers were faced with a suspect who was armed with a 3,000-plus weapon, which was the vehicle. When he nearly struck the police officers in their attempt to arrest him, they discharged deadly force in response to the deadly force used against them and ceased the deadly force when the threat against them had stopped," Ignacio stated.

Carol Anderson, the mother of Tedtaotao, was outraged at the grand jury decision and expressed her feelings on The Guam Daily Post Facebook page, where GPD's press conference was streamed live.

"No justice here!" she wrote, adding a plea: "Continue to explore."

Deadly force

The four officers are back at work, Ignacio confirmed. He did not identify the police officers involved in the case.

Ignacio said that as police officers, they “always regret the loss of life when it is by unnatural means.”

“But in these rare instances when a police officer is required to discharge a higher degree of force with the intent to stop a threat or make an arrest, the use of force sometimes requires deadly force and unfortunately it leads to the loss of life,” Ignacio stated.

In response to questions from the media, Ignacio stated that in his 30 years of service, he doesn't recall a police officer being convicted with a crime after a fatal shooting.

Sequence of events

On Nov. 3, 2020, the officers responded to a call of a stolen cellphone on Bonito Street in Tamuning.

They met with the victim and subsequently identified the location of the suspect, who was in a vehicle officers confirmed was a stolen Mitsubishi Lancer in the parking lot of the Americana Lodge, Ignacio stated.

The officers approached the vehicle and discovered there was a man and woman inside. The car’s motor was running.

“They yelled out and instructed the male suspect, who was in the driver’s seat, to turn off the vehicle and exit, but he refused,” Ignacio said. “The police officers repeatedly called to the suspects with their instructions numerous times, as confirmed by witnesses, but the suspect continuously refused and then started revving the car’s engine.”

The vehicle accelerated forward, “nearly striking two officers who jumped out of the way to avoid being run over,” Ignacio said. The Lancer struck a patrol car parked at the entrance to the apartment.

“At that moment, one of the police officers ran to the driver’s door and yelled at the driver to stop and tried to open the door, but he was unsuccessful and the suspect refused,” Ignacio continued.

The suspect accelerated the vehicle once more, this time in reverse, nearly striking two officers again. After briefly stopping, the suspect accelerated the Lancer forward, almost striking another officer.

It was at this time this officer discharged deadly force with his issued firearm at the suspect vehicle, which then rammed into the patrol car, Ignacio stated.

Another officer ran up to the vehicle and tried to break the window with his baton but failed.

Despite numerous commands, the driver reversed the vehicle and again nearly struck the officers. One of the police officers again discharged his firearm at the vehicle. Again the vehicle stopped momentarily before accelerating forward, striking the police car, according to the inquiry.

“This time three of the four officers discharged their firearms at the suspect. Despite discharging their firearms, he continued to refuse to stop the car or surrender. He tried to reverse the Lancer, but the Lancer was stuck to the patrol car.”

The Lancer moved forward again and another officer discharged his firearm. The suspect then rammed into another parked car, which belonged to the person who made the initial call regarding the stolen cellphone.

When the vehicle stopped and the engine stopped revving, the four officers approached and found the driver and passenger had sustained injuries and called for medical help. They were transported to Guam Memorial Hospital.