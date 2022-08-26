GPD: Death investigation launched for woman in Harmon

A police death investigation was launched in relation to a woman found lying on a bench on Route 16 in Harmon, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said in a press release.

Late Thursday morning officers attempting to remove a man in an unrelated call were asked by a bystander to make a welfare check on a woman in the area near Tony's Repair Shop in Dededo, Savella said.

The woman, who was lying on a bench, appeared to be unconscious, unresponsive and lifeless, she said.

Officers could be seen at the time covering the woman with blankets and an umbrella near the parking lot of the Micronesia Mall.

The woman has not been identified, as her next of kin has yet to be located, Savella said.

The Guam Fire Department also responded to the call and transported the woman to Guam Memorial Hospital. An initial assessment did not show any signs of foul play and her death appears to be of natural causes, Savella said.

The investigation has been forwarded to the GPD Criminal Investigation Section and is pending the report of a medical examiner, Savella added.

Around the time the preliminary investigation was launched, Savella classified the response as a "medical issue."