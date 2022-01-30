What started as an investigation of possible human remains discovered in an extinguished trash fire in Chalan Pago has been reclassified as a death investigation.

Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed Saturday afternoon that the remains discovered by the Guam Fire Department were human.

There’s no identification of the body found, however. The Guam Police Department is asking anyone who may have any information on the incident to call them.

GPD also released a public service announcement asking residents to report any recent missing persons or to contact them if there’s a family member who is overdue to return home.

Fire reported

GFD responded to a reported trash fire at an area along Route 10 in Chalan Pago.

According to acting spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf, a 911 call was received at 7:18 a.m.

Units arrived on scene at 7:26 a.m. and extinguished the fire, when "possible human remains were discovered," Chargualaf stated.

GFD then requested GPD's assistance, according to acting spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella. Savella also noted the case is still developing.

Anyone with any missing persons to report, is asked to contact police dispatch at 671-475-8615~7.