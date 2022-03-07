One of three Guam Police Department employees arrested last year on suspicion of impaired driving is appealing a 13-day suspension handed down in late September.

GPD confirmed in July 2021 that three of its employees had been arrested – two civilians and one police officer – and that an administrative investigation had been launched.

The three employees were arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a GPD press release at the time. The three were identified as:

• Rachelle Marie Bockman, 26.

• Rhea Renee Sanchez, 30.

• Corina Irene Taitano Paulino, 28.

All three were booked and released, and issued notices to appear in court at a later date, according to the Office of the Attorney General. In that time, the OAG had the opportunity to review charges and determine whether there was enough cause to file a case in court.

The OAG lodged a misdemeanor complaint with the court against Paulino, but it is still being confirmed for The Guam Daily Post whether a judge reviewed the case for probable cause and signed off on it.

On Wednesday, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed the administrative investigation had been completed, but said she could not comment on any actions brought against the employees, calling it "confidential and of a personnel nature."

However, Savella did state that Bockman is no longer with the police department.

Sanchez was suspended, as indicated by the final adverse action included in her appeal at the Civil Service Commission. Any action against the other two remains unknown as there were no other appeals filed related to the three employees.

The suspension was decided Sept. 29, 2021, and was effective from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16, 2021.

Sanchez, a police dispatcher, said the suspension was unfair, unjust and procedurally defective.

Assault reported

The adverse action included an investigation of events.

GPD did not state who the police officer was among the three arrested employees in its initial release about the incident last year.

The investigation identified two dispatchers – Sanchez and Paulino – and does name a police officer, but calls her Rachelle M. Benavente, not Rachelle Bockman. However, GPD confirmed Benavente and Bockman are the same person.

According to the investigation, a police officer from Central Precinct Command responded to a reported assault on June 23, 2021.

Officer Bockman reported that she was assaulted by Paulino while at a residence in Barrigada. During the investigation, it was discovered that Paulino operated a vehicle after consuming several alcoholic beverages during the night, before the alleged assault was reported.

The case was closed after Bockman refused to file charges, the investigation stated, but a re-investigation was later initiated by the chief of police. It was discovered during the reinvestigation that Bockman and Sanchez also had operated a vehicle while possibly impaired.

By June 30, the investigation was complete and it was determined that there was probable cause to arrest Bockman, Sanchez and Paulino for driving while impaired.

According to the investigation, Bockman confessed to consuming alcohol at a karaoke lounge on June 23. She also reportedly confessed to driving a vehicle to follow Paulino to Sanchez's residence, and it was at that residence that Paulino and Bockman engaged in a physical altercation.

Paulino allegedly confessed to drinking at multiple establishments that night before driving to Sanchez's home. Paulino reportedly was Sanchez's designated driver.

Sanchez also reportedly drank at multiple establishments, and was said to have departed her residence in a vehicle and driven to Hagåtña, where she sustained a flat tire before spending the night at another residence.