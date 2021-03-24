The driver of the Nissan Versa involved in a deadly collision in Barrigada early Tuesday morning fled the scene before Guam police officers arrived, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. along Route 8 near SK Laundry in Barrigada.

GPD Highway Patrol investigators found that the driver of a black Lexus was behind the Versa headed east when the Lexus crashed into the Versa, causing both cars to go off the road and hit a concrete pole.

Police said the driver of the Versa fled the scene before police showed up.

When asked whether the driver of the Versa has been located or remains on the run, Tapao told The Guam Daily Post that the case is ongoing.

Medics with the Guam Fire Department performed CPR on the driver of the Lexus and advanced life support was on board as he was rushed to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

Tapao confirmed the driver of the Lexus, who has not yet been identified, died from his injuries.

His death marks the fifth traffic-related fatality on Guam this year.