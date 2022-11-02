Police are looking for a driver who fled a two-car collision, leaving the scene with the remaining car overturned.

According to Guam Police Department spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella, at about 2:15 p.m. officers from the Tumon-Tamuning precinct responded to a two-car crash on Route 1 near the Mobil gas station in east Hagåtña.

The crash held up traffic in both directions as GPD and the Guam Fire Department blocked off portions of the road to investigate a flipped blue sedan in the middle lane. The car's rear bumper was seen about 100 feet from the car.

The driver of the blue sedan, a man, according to Savella, was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam with non-fatal injuries.

The other vehicle involved was identified as a silver SUV with a missing front bumper that fled the scene, Savella said.

The scene of the crash was cleared as of 3:30 p.m., however the investigation remains open and ongoing.