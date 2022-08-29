Charged with vehicular negligence, 47-year old Riandy Ilaiso allegedly admitted to consuming a six-pack of beer before driving his car head-on into another vehicle last week.

A magistrate complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam noted that police officers arrived on the scene of a crash near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Route 8 in Barrigada.

There, officers identified Ilaiso as the operator of a Pontiac G5, which was heavily damaged in the crash.

"Ilaiso was standing by the rear of his vehicle and leaning against the truck. The Officer observed that Defendant's eyes were bloodshot and watery, and his clothing was soiled. As the Officer approached Defendant, the Officer observed that Defendant had injuries to his hand and arm. Defendant refused medical assistance, and began to incoherently utter 'that guy came over there, out of nowhere,'” the complaint said.

Police described Ilaiso’s speech as slurred and reported his breath smelled of alcohol. He allegedly admitted to consuming beer. Officers also noted Ilaiso did not have a driver’s license.

The police investigation revealed that Ilaiso had driven head-on into a pickup truck.

“The other vehicle involved in the accident, 1996 Toyota Tacoma, was traveling southbound in the innermost lane on Route 8 approaching the Church of Latter-day Saints, when Defendant's vehicle in the center lane, traveling in the opposite direction, drove into the lane going the opposite direction, and struck the Toyota head-on,” the complaint said.

The front passenger of the truck was sent to the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The victim’s condition at the time of this publication was not known.

Police however, disclosed that this was not the first time Ilaiso was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

"It appears that Defendant was arrested multiple times in the past for driving while impaired, including for the now-closed cases of CM 883-1 I (Driving While Intoxicated as a Misdemeanor) and CF 306-13 (Driving While Intoxicated with Injuries as a 3rd-Degree Felony,)” police said.

Ilaiso was charged with vehicular negligence with bodily injuries as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, reckless driving with injuries as a misdemeanor and reckless driving while impaired as a petty misdemeanor.

He was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.