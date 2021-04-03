The man who was injured when a car slammed into a power pole at the Kmart and Triple J intersection in Upper Tumon early Good Friday morning was in stable condition, the Guam Police Department said hours after the crash.

GPD did not indicate if there were other people in the car with the driver.

The front of the car splintered and various other debris was strewn around the intersection as police officers conducted their investigation.

The Guam Fire Department helped the injured man at the scene, according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, acting GFD spokeswoman. Chargualaf said the man was conscious while being transported to Guam Memorial Hospital.

The crash was reported at 6:11 a.m.

Eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was rerouted away from Marine Corps Drive through Harmon Industrial Park during the early part of the investigation.

All eastbound lanes on Marine Corps Drive were reopened about three hours later.