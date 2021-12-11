Guam police have noticed an increase in people being caught with illicit drugs.

GPD spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella confirms the uptick in separate drug possession cases following the recent arrests of more than a handful of people.

In one incident, officers responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the lot of the old Bank of Guam building in Adelup. Police said the building was broken into recently. Authorities met with two people who said they parked the car to rummage through trash bins to find items to sell.

Jimmy Lee Skilang, 36, and Tammy Jean Vawter, 35, each were charged with possession of a controlled substance as a third-degree felony and ordinary escape as a misdemeanor.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with methamphetamine and a small straw with meth, court documents state.

The pair allegedly admitted to smoking the drug. Skilang also told police he owned the pipe and could get meth whenever they wanted it, documents state.

Both were taken to the Southern Precinct Command for questioning, but somehow were able to escape briefly from police custody, documents state.

They were found shortly after walking by the Inn on the Bay in Hågat.

Skilang also was charged with attempted burglary, family violence, criminal mischief and attempted criminal trespass in a separate case where he allegedly broke into the residence of a woman known to him and attacked her.

In a second incident, AJ Philip, 18, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance after police pulled him over around 9:55 p.m. Thursday along Route 16 in Harmon and found methamphetamine.

Salvador Field Taladoc, 58, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance after police found meth following a separate traffic stop around 1:55 a.m. Friday along Aurora Street in Dededo.

Then, at 2:40 a.m., authorities stopped Rinaan Janette Toves, 30, along Route 16 in Harmon. She was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance after officers found meth.

Minutes later, around 2:43 a.m., police responded to a report of a drunken man on the sidewalk near the Bank of Guam in Tumon. During a search of the man, police found meth.

Byron Taimanglo Muna, 30, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Each case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.