A man who was pulled over for allegedly driving drunk was also charged in connection with a burglary reported in Tumon in April 2019.

Paul Switer Ezra, 42, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, open container as a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator's license as a violation.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said a traffic stop was conducted on Tuesday in Agat.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect was wanted in a burglary complaint reported at Shogun Tempan Restaurant in Tumon on April 16, 2019, Tapao said.

Court documents state the alleged burglary was recorded on the restaurant's security camera.

Ezra allegedly told police he took "a lot" of money from his former employer last year using a screw driver to remove the latches on the homemade safe, documents state.