GPD: Drunk driver nearly crashes into cop car, caught with drugs

A 31-year-old man has arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and having drugs in his possession, according to police.

Joseph Allen Torres was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, fraudulent use of a license plate, driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license, mandatory insurance, no registration, and driving in the wrong lane.

Officers from the Dededo Precinct Command pulled the suspect’s car over around 8 am on Monday after the suspect nearly crashed into a marked patrol cruiser on Route 28, Ysengsong Road, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

During a search, officers found an undisclosed amount of meth, he said.

Torres was taken into custody and is being held at the Department of Corrections awaiting prosecution.