Two men were caught on camera at their workplace allegedly stealing close to $6,000 worth of copper wire.

Keith Steven Alianza Torres, 37, and Lucas A. Villagomez Jr., 40, face felony charges of theft. Security footage allegedly shows the two taking copper wire from their workplace, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to a theft complaint at LeoPalace Resort Guam and met with a witness who explained that $5,920 worth of copper wire was missing from a tower.

Officers reviewed the security footage where it appeared two employees, identified by the witness as Torres and Villagomez, were seen taking copper wire, court documents state.

Officers interviewed Torres, who allegedly confessed and told officers that he approached Villagomez with the idea of taking the wire to sell because Villagomez had a key to the electrical room, according to the magistrate's complaint.

Torres also stated that the two men took the last roll of copper wire on Tuesday, court documents state.

Torres and Villagomez were arrested and charged with one count each of theft of property as a second-degree felony.