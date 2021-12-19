Boxes labeled with the names of people who were murdered or are missing over the past five decades are stacked inside a room on the second floor of the Guam Police Department headquarters in Tiyan.

“These are more than just boxes,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio.

Some of the boxes, with cases that date as far back as 1973, appear to have been damaged. They contain binders of documents, which the chief said are only copies, for cases that local detectives have been unable to solve.

“This is not the prettiest thing you are going to see, but it is what we have in our custody at this time,” he said. “It’s a very difficult thing for the loved ones, especially when there is no closure and no arrest made. Our job is not to provide false hope to any family. We just deal with the leads and evidence that we have and try to come to a successful resolution.”

But, the leads haven’t been coming in quick enough for the 103 cases that have gone cold. It includes 81 homicides, 10 dead persons, three deadly shootings, one murder, one aggravated murder, five missing persons, one expired person, and one injured person.

“There is no time involved (when a case goes cold). It’s just a matter if we run out of witnesses, leads, forensic science applications to use to solve crimes,” he said. “Sometimes it’s about getting new set of eyes and ears on these cases to see if investigators missed something in the past or didn’t think of something new.”

Now, "something new" is taking the form of GPD’s efforts to increase its force and revive the task force that oversees unsolved homicides.

“There’s a lot of success when you put that task force together. On top of that, DNA is here. It is not the future, it is the here and now when it comes to solving unsolved homicides,” he said. “A lot of it was just following up on leads, doing interviews, checking up on witnesses, but now how do we take what we have and apply forensic science and use DNA capacity we are using to solve these crimes.”

Ignacio said he led the task force in the early 2000s.

Plus, he said, training will be ongoing to get his officers ready to work with the forensics team at a new DNA lab, which is set to open in February 2022.

He admits that it’ll be at least another 12 to 24 months before the task force operations to be fully up and running.

“We will augment more officers to have a full, robust unsolved homicide team,” he said.