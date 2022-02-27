About 200 people showed up at the Guam Police Department’s job fair on Saturday.

Capt. Kim Santos said the job fair was intended to make it easier for members of the community to apply for openings and ask questions. She added the Guam Premier Outlets allowed them the space to create a one-stop scenario and hopefully get as many people to apply as possible and fill what she called the dwindling ranks of the department.

“What we’re trying to do is recruit … police officer trainees,” said Santos.

Chief Stephen Ignacio said they’re using American Rescue Plan money for recruitment to help hire the next cycle of police officer trainees.

“We did interviews yesterday. We are trying to recruit at least 25 for the next police cycle. We have six already in training,” Ignacio said. “And on top of that, we’re hoping to hire at least 50 or 60 more.”

It’s not the first job fair GPD has held. Santos said there was one job fair about three years ago.

“However, many of our applicants … were applying more for Guam Customs,” she said, noting the pay disparity between GPD and other law enforcement agencies previously didn’t help. “Being a police officer is a tough job. We’re dealing with anyone and everyone in the community at all times, and all hours of the day and night. And you know over the years, the populations have grown but we’ve seen the number of police officers dwindle.”

Santos said the police department has shrunk over the years due to officers retiring or leaving the force for other law enforcement agencies.

“It’s really put a crimp in the number of police officers on board and we need a full and vibrant number of officers to serve the community,” she said.

Last month, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed off on a Department of Administration recommendation to give law enforcement officers an 18% pay raise.

It meant, a police officer 1 with base pay of $40,000 would get $7,200 more per year, and a police officer 3 with base pay of $70,000 will get a bump of $12,600 starting Jan. 30. Officials said officers would see the new pay in their Feb. 18 paychecks.

Oyaol Ngirairikl, a Guam Daily Post editor, contributed to this report.