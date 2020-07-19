The Guam Police Department received nearly $28,000 in personal protective equipment this past week.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said they have been working with the Bureau of Statistics and Plans to procure the PPE since the start of the public health emergency.

“These essential PPEs will continue to allow each GPD personnel, both our uniform officers and our civilian support employees, to better serve the greater community,” said Tapao.

The items were purchased through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funds Program.

The list of equipment includes:

• 2,150 disposable surgical masks totaling $1,634.00

• 1,490 boxes of nitrile gloves totaling $8,412.00

• 948 hand sanitizers totaling $5,910.00

• 40 sanitary hand wipes totaling $220.00

• 15 non-contact thermometers totaling $1,830.00

• 199 safety goggles totaling $1,134.30

• 300 N95 masks totaling $295.50

• 504 bottles of rubbing alcohol totaling $1,512.00

• 114 boxes of disposable surgical masks totaling $2,850.00