By Oyaol Ngirairikl

managingeditor@postguam.com

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Guam Police Department received a call regarding a burglary at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

While en route at around 11:40 p.m., officers from the Central Precinct Command were informed that Guam Fire Department were also en route as they were responding to a structure fire within the school.

Upon arrival of the officers, they were met by GFD personnel and school officials that the school’s Drama Department and an adjoining English Classroom sustained fire damage.

The Guam Police Department and the Guam Fire Department are reaching out to the community for their assistance relative to this case. Should anyone who may have any information, you are asked to call our GPD dispatchers at 472-8911.

Information also can be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers website at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.