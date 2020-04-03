GPD, GFD investigate burglary and arson at George Washington High School

Police are asking residents to be aware of what's going on in the community following a break-in and arson incident at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

Many local schools and businesses are shut down during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Now that businesses and government buildings are shuttered, we as a community need to be vigilant and prevent crimes of opportunity from happening," said Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman. "An active (Neighborhood Watch program) can help supplement the police presence in the neighborhoods during this time."

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, the Guam Police Department received a call regarding a burglary at GW.

While en route at around 11:40 p.m., officers from the Central Precinct Command were informed that the Guam Fire Department was also en route as they were responding to a structure fire within the school.

Upon arrival of the officers, they were met by GFD personnel and school officials who said the school’s Drama Department and an adjoining English classroom sustained fire damage.

GPD and GFD are reaching out to the community for assistance in this case. Should anyone have information, you are asked to call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911.

Information also can be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers website at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and grand jury indictment.