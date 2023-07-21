GPD: Girl dies a week after traffic crash

The number of deaths in 2023 related to traffic collisions has surpassed last year's total, after the Guam Police Department confirmed a female minor died following a July 9 traffic crash.

That night, patrol officers with GPD's Dededo Precinct responded to a serious traffic crash on Route 3 by Chalan Lamasu in Dededo, which prompted an investigation by the Highway Patrol Division.

"The preliminary findings of the crash identified two separate crashes. A three-(car) collision with serious injuries and (another) auto-pedestrian collision with serious injuries," GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a press release. She told reporters a vehicle had fled the scene of the collision.

The pedestrian, a female minor, was transported to Guam Regional Medical City and was identified as being in "serious-stable condition" throughout the course of the investigation, Savella said.

After being stabilized at GRMC, the girl was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital, where her medical treatment continued.

On Wednesday, Savella said, Highway Patrol investigators were told by the girl's parents that she died Tuesday from injuries sustained in the collision.

Savella added the Highway Patrol Division initiated a traffic crash homicide investigation. The case remains open.

After announcing the girl had died as a result of the crash, Savella confirmed the number of traffic-related deaths this year is now 15, which, according to Post files, is one more than the total number of traffic fatalities in 2022.

GFD response

Hours after the crash, Guam Fire Department spokesperson Nick Garrido said units had responded at 10:45 p.m. to the crash reported on Route 3.

Upon arrival, units discovered three vehicles were involved and a total of six individuals were injured, he said.

Garrido stated at the time that one patient who had serious injuries was taken to GRMC while other patients were transported to GRMC and GMH.

Garrido said police arrived at the scene after GFD's initial response.