GPD gives scant details into assault complaint against officer

An officer with the Guam Police Department was forced to give up his gun and badge after an assault complaint was filed against him over the weekend.

It’s the third GPD employee to be placed on leave this month, as an internal affairs investigation gets underway.

GPD Spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella released few details about the case, only stating that a criminal complaint against a police officer over an alleged incident that occurred on March 19 in the Tamuning area.

The unnamed officer was placed on paid leave.

No additional information was provided, and no charges were filed against the officer following the complaint.

"Any updates for the criminal portion will be forthcoming," said Savella.

Sources told The Guam Daily Post that the officer is an investigator with GPD Internal Affairs.

Administrative investigations

Another unnamed GPD officer is being investigated and was placed on leave following a deadly shooting earlier this month at the Shell gas station in Dededo.

Investigators said the officer was responding to a report of a suspect using a sling shot to target customers and employees at the gas station when he opened fire and killed the suspect.

An Independent Investigate Team with the Office of the Attorney General is expected to release more information about their case this week.

Authorities were able to confirm the identity of the suspect, but his name has not yet been made public.

Separately, police officer trainee Jacob Christopher Quiambao Perez was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a public officer, standing/parked on travel portion, and harassment following an incident on March 12 in Yona.

Perez called dispatch regarding a shirtless man who was standing in the middle of the road and stopping cars, according to arrest records.

The shirtless man was identified in arrest records as Anthony Ogo Lizama Jr., who was also taken into custody. Lizama then filed a counter harassment complaint against Perez.