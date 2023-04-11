GPD identifies gas tanker truck driver

The driver of the gas truck that crashed into a Humåtak ravine last week was a 45-year-old man from Mangilao.

Manely M. Blechel was identified by next of kin. Blechel was the driver who died in the single-vehicle crash that occurred down south last week, according to a statement by Guam Police Department spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella.

An autopsy has been conducted on Blechel by Dr. Jeffrey Nine, chief medical examiner, but Savella stated official documentation has yet to be received.

The autopsy will determine the manner and cause of death.

Ran off road

On Wednesday, April 5, roads entering and exiting Humåtak from Route 2 were closed after a liquefied petroleum gas tanker truck was found to have been involved in a single-vehicle traffic collision. The Guam Fire Department was notified and responded at about 9:14 a.m.

A release from the Joint Information Center further detailed the tanker truck was holding approximately 1,300 pounds of LP gas when the tank separated from the truck chassis “and was breached.”

Roads were subsequently closed for most of the day as multiple agencies responded to purge the contents of the tank completely.

After about 30 hours of extraction, the Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division resumed investigatory control of the traffic crash.

“The operator of the truck was traveling south on Route 2 by George Sanchez Court, ran off the roadway colliding with a guardrail, and came to a final rest into a ravine. The operator was lifeless,” Savella stated in her release.

The investigation remains open and ongoing, Savella added.

Lifeless child

GPD also notified the media that an autopsy related to the discovery of a lifeless child last Thursday has been completed, although they are awaiting official documentation.

According to Post files, patrol officers from the Tumon-Tamuning precinct were dispatched to a home in Tamuning after GFD dispatch received a call about a child who “appeared to be lifeless.”

Officers responded and Criminal Investigation Division detectives were later activated to investigate the death, which is still ongoing.