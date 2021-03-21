While law exists that "basically provides that outcomes of internal affairs investigations are supposed to be posted," according to Sen. Frank Blas Jr., the last time anything was posted by the Guam Police Department was 2011 or 2012.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio, during an oversight hearing Wednesday, said he is working with internal affairs personnel to go through their cases so the department can make postings on the GPD website.

According to the GPD website, the last detailed internal affairs case report posted online is dated 2011. Internal affairs case blotters are posted for 2012 through 2015, however they contain sparse details for the public. Not all cases on the 2015 blotter are marked closed.

While there are known internal affairs cases ongoing at the department, including one involving an officer who is the subject of a federal investigation into alleged gambling activities, Ignacio did not have a total number of pending investigations to report Wednesday.

"I can definitely work with my staff to get that number," Ignacio told Sen. Tony Ada during the oversight.

GPD has three officers in internal affairs and one supervisor, according to the chief.

"Throughout the department we're not adequately staffed because of a shortage, so we sometimes have to make sacrifices with our personnel. So I would sacrifice assignments at internal affairs in lieu of making sure that I put more officers on patrol or (the Criminal Investigation Division). Because that's where I think the focus should be," Ignacio said. "Not to say that internal affairs investigations are not important, but when we look at the bigger scheme of things and the bigger picture, I think we should focus on the needs of the community."

Sen. Telo Taitague inquired about the Guam Community Police Review Commission, which was established as a way to receive and process complaints about police officers and GPD employees. Under the law, the commission shall comprise civilians with the authority to carry out independent investigations.

The commission was reestablished by Public Law 30-76, after it was abolished under another public law for failing to meet in more than 12 months.

There have been at least two or three attempts to get the commission started, according to Ignacio, but it remains inactive.

GPD last spoke about the commission several years ago, with Sen. Telena Nelson, GPD Maj. Andrew Quitugua said Wednesday.

"The (commission) never started a meeting back up again. They discontinued any meetings because of their inability to create, develop and pass administrative rules. So the police department by law is supposed to support them administratively, but they don't meet," Quitugua said.

Answering a question from Blas about refresher training for basic responsibilities, Ignacio noted that, as an appointed official, he recently underwent ethics training for the second time, and mused about creating an ethics course for staff officers at GPD.

"We only get sworn in once to this job ... That's a good question and maybe it is high time that we develop an ethics course," the chief said.