Drug defendant Rickey Chris McIntosh Jr.’s mugshot from the Department of Corrections shows a man who was apparently badly beaten with cuts and bruises on his face.

Prison officials said this was the condition McIntosh was in when Guam police brought him early Saturday morning.

McIntosh was medically checked for his injuries, DOC officials said.

The situation had led to GPD’s internal affairs launching an investigation into how McIntosh received the injuries.

“GPD has initiated an Administrative Investigation,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao. “Investigators are awaiting all case investigation reports and incident reports from all GPD personnel associated with the case involving Mr. McIntosh.”

It’s unclear how many officers are involved in the investigation. The police department was unable to confirm if any of those being investigated have or will be placed on paid leave.

Arrest

On Friday, police spotted McIntosh speeding in Dededo on a motorcycle. Officers chased him to a residential area along Wusstig Road, court documents state. He stopped, then he and his passenger ran into the jungle area but officers caught them.

Prosecutors alleged that McIntosh struggled with the arresting officers.

Police found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and $1,500 in cash, documents state.

McIntosh is being held on $25,000 bail on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, and eluding a police officer and reckless conduct as misdemeanors.

Earlier this month, federal authorities tried to execute a parole warrant on McIntosh but he took off nearly hitting other vehicles and court marshals at the scene. The feds did not chase him then noting his extensive criminal history and calling McIntosh “dangerous,” documents state.