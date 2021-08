A woman was transported to Guam Regional Medical City early Wednesday morning after she was struck by a car on Route 16 in Harmon.

Guam Police Department officers and medics were called to the scene near 7 Day Supermarket at 5:55 a.m.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being re-routed. Road were re-opened after 7 a.m..

The woman, according to medics, sustained serious injuries.

This story is developing.